Linthicum Heights is hot right now for cleared IT pros, especially in cyber and crypto. If you’ve got TS/SCI and deep tech skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Peraton

Peraton Location: Linthicum, MD (on-site, M–F)

(on-site, M–F) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000 – $216,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly eligibility

Work on high-impact cyber investigations, digital forensics, and threat analysis for DoD networks and the Defense Industrial Base. Ideal if you have 8+ years in cyber, are comfortable with Netflow/PCAP, NIDS/IPS, SIEM, EDR, and can brief senior leaders.

Employer: ManTech (via Archer )

(via ) Location: Linthicum Heights, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph

Lead systems engineering for embedded crypto hardware and software in the Cryptographic Solutions Program. Great fit if you have 14+ years in systems/cyber/software engineering, hands-on cryptographic devices, RMF/A&A experience, and can script in Python/Bash for test automation.

Employer: ManTech (via Archer )

(via ) Location: Linthicum Heights, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph

Design and build high-assurance cryptographic software and secure apps for IC deployments. Best for senior engineers with C/C++ or Rust, strong crypto fundamentals (PKI, ciphers, hashing, TCP/IP), and experience with high-grade encryptors or key management.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same career pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.