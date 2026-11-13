Linthicum Heights has a nice mix of high-paying defense work and flexible remote tax roles right now. If you’re in accounting or finance, there’s solid choice whether you want on-site structure or work-from-home freedom.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Linthicum Heights, MD (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,500 – $173,300

Clearance: Active Secret required; must be able to obtain SAP

Lead a team of pricing analysts on major U.S. government and international proposals, with a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off) and a strong benefits package. Great fit if you know FAR/DFARS, have 5+ years in pricing/business, and want a leadership role in a top defense contractor.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Intuit (TurboTax) Location: Remote – based in Maryland

Type: Part-time (minimum 20 hrs/week)

(minimum 20 hrs/week) Pay (MD): $21.24 – $27.14 per hour

Work from home helping TurboTax customers with 1040 tax prep, tax advice, and software questions using video tools. Ideal if you have 2+ recent seasons preparing at least 30 returns per year, an active PTIN, and want flexible hours with performance-based bonuses.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Intuit (TurboTax) Location: Remote – based in Maryland

Type: Internship / seasonal (minimum 20 hrs/week)

(minimum 20 hrs/week) Pay (MD): $21.24 – $27.14 per hour

Similar to the Tax Associate role, but listed as an internship/seasonal track, this spot lets you sharpen your tax skills while working from home. You’ll handle full-service return prep, tax calculations, and customer support with strong training and clear KPIs.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, training, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.