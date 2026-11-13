📣 Linthicum Heights MD Sales & Marketing Jobs – Multiple Openings

Linthicum Heights has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from local wholesale to national financial services. If you like talking with customers and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group Location: Linthicum / Baltimore, MD area (must live in assigned territory)

(must live in assigned territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $80,000–$120,000 + uncapped quarterly commission

Senior external sales role selling 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans to plan sponsors. Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match up to 6%, 20 days PTO + 2 personal days, and 8 weeks fully paid parental leave. Ideal if you have 5+ years B2B sales, know retirement products, and are comfortable with cold calling and territory travel.

Employer: QXO

Location: Linthicum Heights, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.95–$32.84 per hour (may include variable pay)

Hybrid role that mixes inside sales and warehouse work for a major building products distributor. You’ll handle quotes, orders, returns, and phone sales, plus help with inventory and loading/unloading. Good fit if you like a mix of desk and physical work, have customer service or construction/building materials experience, and want benefits like 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Linthicum Heights, MD (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,900–$63,800 per year

B2B sales role calling on nail salons, retailers, and other wholesale customers. You’ll develop new accounts, manage relationships, negotiate deals, and use CRM tools to track your pipeline. Great if you already know nail supplies, delivery, or B2B sales and want a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.