👔 Linthicum Heights, MD: Multiple Management Roles Paying $89K–$175K

Linthicum Heights is hot right now for leadership roles, especially if you’ve got ops, finance, or cleared-program experience. Here are several management openings with strong pay and real responsibility.

Employer: Technica Corporation

Technica Corporation Location: Linthicum Heights, MD (on-site at a government facility; hybrid only with approval)

(on-site at a government facility; hybrid only with approval) Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year

Type: Full-time (pipeline role for a future contract award)

Lead a major IT and cybersecurity program for the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3), overseeing contractor teams, deliverables, and incident response. You’ll need an active Top Secret clearance with SCI eligibility, a technical bachelor’s degree, PMP, and recent experience running large, complex IT/cyber programs.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Linthicum Heights, MD

Salary: $89,250 – $115,500/year

Type: Full-time

Run daily operations across multiple service lines (like facilities, custodial, grounds, and more) at a client site, with direct impact on service quality and client satisfaction. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) plus 3+ years of management and 3+ years of related ops experience, and enjoy leading teams, budgets, and performance.

Employer: WILLCOR Inc

Location: Linthicum, MD

Salary: Negotiable

Type: Full-time (clearance-required)

Be a founding member helping stand up a new Program Executive Office focused on AI initiatives, portfolio management, and agile acquisition. This role calls for TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly, deep experience with this Agency’s acquisition and budget processes, and strong skills in SAFe, PI Planning, and product ownership.

Employer: Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union (NGFCU)

Location: Linthicum Heights, MD (with travel to VA branches twice a month)

(with travel to VA branches twice a month) Salary: $89,000 – $111,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–5:00 pm)

Lead Maryland and Virginia branches for a well-established credit union, owning member service, sales, business development, and branch operations. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, 3+ years of branch management (credit union or bank preferred), strong people leadership, and comfort traveling to Virginia twice a month.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good management roles in Linthicum Heights don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.