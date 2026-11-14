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Hockey
Twig Revival opens hockey stick repair shop
2 days ago
Twig Revival has opened in Lino Lakes, offering hockey stick repair services and selling secondhand sticks at 7860 Lake Drive, near Lino Park. Local hockey players can now get damaged sticks fixed and buy used sticks at this new shop.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lino Lakes
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