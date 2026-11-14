The City of Lino Lakes is asking residents to complete a survey to help shape the 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which will guide city growth, development, and priorities for years to come. Community members can share their ideas and vision for the future of Lino Lakes by filling out the survey by November 30. Take the survey here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/7dd79c9ec70345b298d342bb4628ef22

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lino Lakes