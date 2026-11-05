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Lino Lakes
Lino Lakes Connect app for non-emergency issues
5 days ago
Residents can use the Lino Lakes Connect smartphone app to report non-emergency issues such as potholes, graffiti, and streetlight outages directly to the City of Lino Lakes. Users can snap a photo, add details, and submit reports through the app. Search for “Lino Lakes Connect” in your phone’s app store to download.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lino Lakes
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