Lindsay has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are with Central Valley Rescue Railroad and need loving, stable homes.

Breed: Whippet / Terrier mix (medium)

Whippet / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad

Contact: (559) 799-1775

Notes: Adoption starts with an online application at www.cvrr.us. Due to high interest, volunteers review all applications and reach out to the best matches.

👉 Meet Genie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle / Terrier mix (medium)

Miniature Poodle / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad

Contact: (559) 799-1775

Notes: Please start with the online application at www.cvrr.us. The rescue will contact the top applicants by email or phone.

👉 Meet Tibby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad

Contact: (559) 799-1775

Notes: This is a high-demand puppy. Applications are reviewed carefully, and the rescue will contact the top 3 matches within about 48 hours.

👉 Meet Waffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix

Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad

Contact: (559) 799-1775

Special note: Jett is a “Recycled Rescue” — a previously adopted dog who needs a new home through no fault of her own. These dogs often come with house manners, social skills, and a known history, which helps the rescue match them well.

👉 Meet Jett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Shepherd mix

Border Collie / Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad

Contact: (559) 799-1775

Notes: To be considered, please fill out the online application at www.cvrr.us. The rescue expects multiple applications and will contact the best fits.

👉 Meet Flash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad

Contact: (559) 799-1775

Notes: Start with the online application at www.cvrr.us. Volunteers will review all applications and reach out to the top matches.

👉 Meet Bronny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please take a moment to look through these Lindsay pups and share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick application and a phone call could be the start of a happy new life for one of them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.