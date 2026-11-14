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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lindsay, CA
Lindsay has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are with Central Valley Rescue Railroad and need loving, stable homes.
Genie
- Breed: Whippet / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad
- Contact: (559) 799-1775
- Notes: Adoption starts with an online application at www.cvrr.us. Due to high interest, volunteers review all applications and reach out to the best matches.
👉 Meet Genie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tibby
- Breed: Miniature Poodle / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad
- Contact: (559) 799-1775
- Notes: Please start with the online application at www.cvrr.us. The rescue will contact the top applicants by email or phone.
👉 Meet Tibby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Waffles (Puppy)
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad
- Contact: (559) 799-1775
- Notes: This is a high-demand puppy. Applications are reviewed carefully, and the rescue will contact the top 3 matches within about 48 hours.
👉 Meet Waffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jett (Recycle)
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad
- Contact: (559) 799-1775
- Special note: Jett is a “Recycled Rescue” — a previously adopted dog who needs a new home through no fault of her own. These dogs often come with house manners, social skills, and a known history, which helps the rescue match them well.
👉 Meet Jett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flash
- Breed: Border Collie / Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad
- Contact: (559) 799-1775
- Notes: To be considered, please fill out the online application at www.cvrr.us. The rescue expects multiple applications and will contact the best fits.
👉 Meet Flash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bronny
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Central Valley Rescue Railroad
- Contact: (559) 799-1775
- Notes: Start with the online application at www.cvrr.us. Volunteers will review all applications and reach out to the top matches.
👉 Meet Bronny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please take a moment to look through these Lindsay pups and share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick application and a phone call could be the start of a happy new life for one of them.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.