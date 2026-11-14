Lindon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to spa wellness. Here are several solid roles hiring now in and around Lindon, Utah.

Employer: Seasons Salon and Day Spa

Seasons Salon and Day Spa Location: Lindon, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $2,000–$4,500/month (commission-based; $35+ per 50-min massage plus upgrades and tips)

Luxury spa setting with 9 treatment rooms, a salt cave, and infrared sauna. Flexible shifts, employee discounts, and choice of W2 or independent contractor make this great if you want to grow a loyal, higher-end clientele.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 585 N State St, Lindon, UT 84042

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $98,000–$172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week)

(for 40 hrs/week) Perks: $20,000 sign-on bonus & relocation, performance bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U)

Lead patient care in a busy community pharmacy: verify and dispense meds, counsel patients, and give immunizations. Strong fit if you want stable pay, big-company benefits, and a clear career path.

Employer: Grove Creek Assisted Living

Location: Lindon, UT

Type: Hourly, non-exempt (assisted living setting)

Hourly, non-exempt (assisted living setting) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping residents with daily living, meals, mobility, and basic health needs in an assisted living community. Great if you have or are working toward CNA, CPR/BLS, and Food Handler permits and want steady, meaningful work with seniors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s flexibility on shifts and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.