Lindon’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from banking to smart home tech and pest control. If you like helping people and talking on the phone, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Lindon, UT (Timpanogos branch – 639 N State Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Posting ends Nov 20, 2026 (may close early)

This frontline banking role helps customers with everyday accounts, credit applications, and in-branch service. You’ll need 6+ months of customer interaction experience and Spanish/English bilingual skills, and be able to work some Saturdays.

Employer: Mira Home – Pest Control

Location: Lindon, UT (in-person at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 base + performance bonus

This is a leadership role running Mira’s Customer Care Center, over both inbound and outbound calls and texts. You’ll coach team leads, oversee quality and new-hire training, and use data to keep customer experience high; 2+ years call center/customer service and 1+ year leading teams is expected.

Employer: Vivint Smart Home (NRG company)

Location: Lindon, UT (on-site office)

Type: Full-time (entry-level)

Full-time (entry-level) Pay: $14.50/hr + bonuses/commissions

Schedule: 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm, Tues/Sun off

This entry-level job supports Inside Sales by taking transferred calls and processing payments while giving friendly, accurate service. You must be bilingual Spanish/English, at least 18, able to pass a background check, and work on-site; perks include daily lunch, paid time off, 401(k) match, and on-site gym/clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.