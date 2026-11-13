Lindon’s sales scene is hot right now—especially for folks who love closing deals and leading teams. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to level up your income and impact.

Employer: Nectar

Location: Lindon, UT (in office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: OTE $103,500–$250,000 (base $60,000–$120,000)

Sell a fast-growing HR/employee experience platform and run full sales cycles with HR and finance leaders. This is a high-performance, quota-carrying AE role with strong accelerators, clear promotion paths, and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), unlimited PTO).

Employer: Human Interest

Location: Lindon, UT (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $80,000–$85,000 + variable target $85,000

Lead and coach a high-velocity inside sales team driving partner-led leads for a fast-growing 401(k) fintech. Great fit if you love data, building playbooks, and mentoring reps, with strong benefits and a mission focused on closing the retirement savings gap.

Employer: SalesDraft

Location: Lindon, UT (fully in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: OTE $90,000–$140,000 per year

Own a fast, transactional sales cycle helping companies hire sales talent through an AI-powered recruiting platform. Expect heavy outbound, full-cycle ownership, and a competitive floor, plus PTO, medical, dental options, and a 401(k) option.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.