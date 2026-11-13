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📣 Lindon, Utah Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Roles
Lindon’s sales scene is hot right now—especially for folks who love closing deals and leading teams. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to level up your income and impact.
Account Executive – Nectar One Platform
- Employer: Nectar
- Location: Lindon, UT (in office, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: OTE $103,500–$250,000 (base $60,000–$120,000)
Sell a fast-growing HR/employee experience platform and run full sales cycles with HR and finance leaders. This is a high-performance, quota-carrying AE role with strong accelerators, clear promotion paths, and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), unlimited PTO).
Manager, Inside Sales
- Employer: Human Interest
- Location: Lindon, UT (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $80,000–$85,000 + variable target $85,000
Lead and coach a high-velocity inside sales team driving partner-led leads for a fast-growing 401(k) fintech. Great fit if you love data, building playbooks, and mentoring reps, with strong benefits and a mission focused on closing the retirement savings gap.
Account Executive, SMB
- Employer: SalesDraft
- Location: Lindon, UT (fully in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: OTE $90,000–$140,000 per year
Own a fast, transactional sales cycle helping companies hire sales talent through an AI-powered recruiting platform. Expect heavy outbound, full-cycle ownership, and a competitive floor, plus PTO, medical, dental options, and a 401(k) option.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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