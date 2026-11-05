🚚 Lindon, Utah Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lindon’s logistics scene is busy right now, with robots in the warehouse and new sourcing roles popping up. If you like keeping products moving or deals on track, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Robo3PL

Robo3PL Location: Lindon, UT

Salary: $17–$18/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM (occasional OT)

Hands-on warehouse role where you unload trucks, check in freight, update the WMS, and keep inventory flowing to Robo3PL’s robotic systems. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours plus PTO, paid holidays, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Robo3PL

Robo3PL Location: Lindon, UT

Salary: From $16/hour

Type: Seasonal, part-time (Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, early Nov–mid Dec, possible extension)

Weekend role picking, packing, and shipping orders during the holiday rush. Great if you want extra income, can work independently, and don’t mind being on your feet while learning modern tools like robotics and autobagging machines.

Employer: Trucordia

Location: Lindon, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior-level role owning strategic sourcing for software, cybersecurity, AI/SaaS, and IT services across a fast-growing insurance brokerage. You’ll lead complex negotiations, build category strategies, and partner with leaders across the business, with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 11 paid holidays, flexible PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Lindon’s logistics and sourcing jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.