🏭 Lindon, UT Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Lindon’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level shop work to early-career engineering. If you like building, fixing, or organizing how things get made, these are worth a look.

Employer: somafina

somafina Location: Lindon, UT

Type: Full-time, Overnight (6:00 PM – 6:30 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Nutraceutical (vitamins/supplements) plant role where you’ll be on the floor solving real production problems, not stuck at a desk. Great fit for an early-career engineer with a bachelor’s in Mechanical/Industrial/Chemical (or similar) who wants fast growth into senior engineering or plant leadership.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: Lindon, UT – Coatings Division

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job getting steel parts ready for galvanizing—hanging, wiring, moving steel, using air/electric tools, and helping keep the plant clean and safe. Good for someone who can lift up to 50 lbs, stand all shift, follow instructions, and wants solid benefits (medical, PTO, 401k, disability, more) with a Fortune 1000 employer.

Employer: Pure Manufacturing

Location: Lindon, UT

Type: Not listed (appears full-time office/plant mix)

Not listed (appears full-time office/plant mix) Salary: Not listed

Office-meets-production role owning quality documents (SOPs, work instructions, forms) in a manufacturing setting. Ideal if you have 2+ years document control in a regulated or ISO 9001 environment, love details, and don’t mind jumping onto the production floor for inspections and quality checks.

Employer: Dressed in LALA

Location: Lindon, UT (on-site warehouse)

Type: Seasonal, ~30 hrs/week (9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, M–F, possible weekends)

Salary: $16.00/hour + performance-based bonus opportunities

Help a fast-growing online clothing brand pick, pack, and process orders and returns through the busy season (now through mid-January 2027, must be available over Black Friday and holidays). Light lifting (under 20 lbs), fun warehouse vibe, free monthly clothing item, employee discount, snacks, and team lunches.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company page. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.