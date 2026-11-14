undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lindenwold
📅 NJMVC mobile unit in Lindenwold Dec 7–11, appointments required
12 days ago
💰 NJ Motor Vehicle mobile unit in Lindenwold Dec 7–11
The NJ Motor Vehicle Commission mobile unit is coming to the Borough of Lindenwold Municipal Building, 15 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 on:
- December 7, 8, 9 & 11
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Services offered include:
- REAL ID
- Registration renewal
- E-bike registration
- Initial permit (note: tests are NOT given at the mobile unit)
- Non-driver ID
- Duplicate/replacement title or registration
Appointments open Monday, November 16.
To book a time, visit: https://telegov.njportal.com/njmvcmobileunit/
Hosted by Senator James Beach, Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, and Assemblywoman Melinda Kane.
More Info: NJ Motor Vehicle Commission is coming to Lindenwol...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1