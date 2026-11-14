💰 NJ Motor Vehicle mobile unit in Lindenwold Dec 7–11 The NJ Motor Vehicle Commission mobile unit is coming to the Borough of Lindenwold Municipal Building, 15 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 on: December 7, 8, 9 & 11

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Services offered include: REAL ID

Registration renewal

E-bike registration

Initial permit (note: tests are NOT given at the mobile unit)

(note: at the mobile unit) Non-driver ID

Duplicate/replacement title or registration Appointments open Monday, November 16. To book a time, visit: https://telegov.njportal.com/njmvcmobileunit/ Hosted by Senator James Beach, Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, and Assemblywoman Melinda Kane.

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