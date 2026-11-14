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Lindenhurst
📅 Local Author Fair & Book Signings on Nov. 14
12 days ago
📅 Local Author Fair & Book Signings at the Library
Come out to the Lindenhurst Memorial Library on November 14, 2026 for a Local Author Fair: Book Signings (Author Last Names J–Z).
You’ll be able to:
- Hear local authors talk about their writing journeys and creative process
- Buy copies of their books
- Get your books personally signed
This event is for all ages and there is no registration required—just drop in.
Bring some spending money if you’d like to purchase books and support local writers.
More Info: Local Author Fair: Book Signings (Author Last Name...
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