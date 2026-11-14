📢 Teens: Volunteer at the Local Author Fair

The library is looking for teen volunteers for a Local Author Fair.

Students in grades 9–12 can help assist library staff during this community-wide event.

Key details:

Who: Teens in grades 9–12

Teens in Where: Lindenhurst Memorial Library

Who can sign up: LML cardholders only

Spots: Limited space

How to register: Email teenlibrarians@lindenhurstlibrary.org

If you or your teen needs community service hours or just wants to get involved, email the teen librarians soon to grab a spot.