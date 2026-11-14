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📢 Teens needed to volunteer at Local Author Fair
12 days ago
📢 Teens: Volunteer at the Local Author Fair
The library is looking for teen volunteers for a Local Author Fair.
Students in grades 9–12 can help assist library staff during this community-wide event.
Key details:
- Who: Teens in grades 9–12
- Where: Lindenhurst Memorial Library
- Who can sign up: LML cardholders only
- Spots: Limited space
- How to register: Email teenlibrarians@lindenhurstlibrary.org
If you or your teen needs community service hours or just wants to get involved, email the teen librarians soon to grab a spot.
More Info: Local Author Fair Volunteers | Lindenhurst Memoria...
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