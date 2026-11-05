Lindenhurst offers LEAP grants to local businesses

The Village of Lindenhurst is offering help to local businesses through its LEAP Grant Program, which is meant to support and strengthen the business community. Business owners can contact Economic Development Coordinator Emily Shaw at eshaw@lindenhurstil.org or call 224-372-6003 to learn more, or visit the Village website: https://t.co/7cQ8EOIKOL.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Lindenhurst, IL