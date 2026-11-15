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📢 Linden hiring for 4 new full-time city jobs by Dec. 4
📢 City of Linden hiring for 4 full-time positions
The City of Linden is accepting applications for several new full-time jobs:
- Clerk 1 in the Police Department
- Mechanic in the Division of Public Works / Municipal Garage
- Management Specialist in the Mayor’s Office
- Senior Engineer in the Department of Community Services
Submission deadline: Friday, December 4, 2026 at 4pm.
All applications must be fully completed at the time you submit them. Include your resume, proof of qualifications, and any other documents you want considered.
You can return applications by email or by mail to the City of Linden City Clerk’s Office, 301 North Wood Avenue, Linden, NJ 07036. If mailing, your envelope must be postmarked by the deadline, or it will be returned.
The notice also links to a page where you can see all job opportunities available with the City of Linden.
More Info: Notice RE New Job Positions Available In The City ...
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