Linden has a solid mix of driving and hands-on shop work right now, with options from local parts delivery to higher-paying CDL and tire tech roles. If you like staying on the move and working with vehicles, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Linden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $30.00/hour (BOE)

Drive Class B trucks (vacuum trailers, roll-offs, box trucks, more) and help with hazardous waste clean-up at customer sites. This role comes with health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase plan, paid training, and tuition reimbursement, plus growth paths in a large environmental services company.

Employer: Not listed (local tire/fleet operation)

Not listed (local tire/fleet operation) Location: Linden, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Split your time between the Linden shop and field calls, mounting, balancing, and installing tires on fleet vehicles and passenger cars. This is not entry-level—they want at least 3 years of pro tire experience and someone who can work independently from start to finish.

Employer: Parts Authority

Location: Linden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour, company vehicle provided

Deliver automotive parts to local customers on set routes while providing friendly customer service. Comes with a company vehicle, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, paid vacation and sick leave, free life insurance, and more.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.