Linden’s fashion and creative scene is busy right now—especially at Infinity Classics. If you’re a designer who loves style, color, and content, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Infinity Classics

Infinity Classics Location: Linden, NJ (in person)

Salary: $70,000–$75,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role is all about designing socks and hosiery—creating prints, patterns, CADs, and presentations. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of design experience, strong Adobe Creative Suite skills, and love working with color and detail.

Employer: Infinity Classics

Infinity Classics Location: Linden, NJ (in person)

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Design across socks, legwear, sleepwear, loungewear, and kids’ categories. You’ll handle prints, patterns, tech packs, BOMs, and garment details. Best for designers with 3–5 years in apparel/textiles/accessories and strong Adobe Creative Suite skills who want variety in what they create.

Employer: Infinity Classics (home to MeMoi)

Infinity Classics (home to MeMoi) Location: Linden, NJ (in person)

Salary: $70,000–$75,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Blend graphic design, social media, photo, and video for a fashion brand. You’ll create content for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, plus emails and digital campaigns. This is not entry-level—they want 3–5+ years of pro experience and a strong portfolio in fashion/beauty/lifestyle.

If one of these feels close, polish your portfolio and apply soon—these are solid in-person creative roles right here in Linden.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.