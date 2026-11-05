🚌 Linden, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Linden’s a solid spot right now if you like working with wheels and engines. Here are several local driving and shop roles with steady hours and clear pay.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Linden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.39 – $27.17/hour

Entry-level shop role where you’ll learn oil changes, brakes, alignments, tires, and basic electrical. Good fit if you’re starting your auto career and want day‑one benefits, paid training, ASE support, and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Linden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.42 – $58.73/hour flat-rate, $3,000 sign-on bonus

Senior tech role handling drivability and electrical diagnostics while mentoring other techs. Great if you have strong brake, alignment, and general repair skills and want higher earning potential, paid ASE tests, and ongoing formal training.

Employer: World Finest Courier LLC

World Finest Courier LLC Location: Linden, NJ (Avenel terminal area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,300 – $1,500 per week (load pay + CPM)

Home-daily intermodal route hauling containers around NJ–NY–PA–CT–MA, running nights with 10–12 hour shifts and no-touch freight. Requires CDL A, 6 months recent tractor-trailer experience, clean record, and living within 50 miles of Avenel (07001); comes with W2 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and rider/pet programs.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: Linden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.39 – $27.17/hour

Another listing for the same entry-level tech role at the Linden Firestone shop, with day‑one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, flexible schedule, and company-funded ASE certifications. Ideal if you want to grow from basic maintenance into full-line auto repair.

Employer: Action Staffing Solutions Inc.

Location: Linden, NJ

Type: Not stated (described as a regular route position)

Not stated (described as a regular route position) Pay: Not listed

Route driver role running CDL-B straight trucks out of Linden, handling your own pre/post-trip inspections, loading/unloading, and customer stops. Good for drivers with 2+ years commercial experience, a clean record, and a DOT medical card who like steady routes and working with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.