🚔 Linden, NJ Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Security work is steady in Linden, NJ right now, especially with industrial and utility sites needing reliable coverage. If you have experience, a clean record, and like structured shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Linden, NJ

Salary: $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days – Wed & Thu 7:00 AM–3:00 PM, Fri 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, Sun 7:00 AM–3:00 PM

This role focuses on entry control and driving patrols at a chemical/petrochemical site. You’ll check IDs and credentials, log visitors and contractors, and do regular patrols to keep the site safe and secure.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Linden, NJ

Salary: $27.15/hour

Type: Full-time (Unarmed Patrol)

Schedule: Nights – Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun 5:30 PM–5:30 AM

This job is at a utilities location, doing long-shift patrols, checking access, and verifying TSA-issued TWIC credentials. Good fit if you already have a TWIC card and like steady overnight work with clear procedures.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up a lot in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.