Lincolnwood Police Toiletry Drive on Nov. 18

The Lincolnwood Police Department will host a Toiletry Drive to benefit the Niles Township Food Pantry on November 18, 2026, from 8:30–10:30 AM in the Lincolnwood PD Lobby, 6900 N. Lincoln Ave. Items needed include soap, toilet paper, detergent, diapers, feminine products, toothpaste, wipes, and similar toiletry supplies. More information: https://t.co/f7IV4uxWUs

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lincolnwood Police Department