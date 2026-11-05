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Lincolnwood

Lincolnwood Police Toiletry Drive on Nov. 18

2 days ago
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The Lincolnwood Police Department will host a Toiletry Drive to benefit the Niles Township Food Pantry on November 18, 2026, from 8:30–10:30 AM in the Lincolnwood PD Lobby, 6900 N. Lincoln Ave. Items needed include soap, toilet paper, detergent, diapers, feminine products, toothpaste, wipes, and similar toiletry supplies. More information: https://t.co/f7IV4uxWUs

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lincolnwood Police Department

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