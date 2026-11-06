📅 Design a book cover that tells your story (ages 5+)

📅 Share your story through art at the Lincolnwood Public Library!

Kids and adults ages 5+ are invited to design a book cover or book spine that shows who you are. You can be inspired by your favorite books or create something totally original.

If you can’t come during the program time, you can still join in:

Stop by the front desk to pick up a template

to pick up a template Take it home, decorate it, and

Return your finished piece to the library

All completed designs will be displayed together in the library café, creating a community art wall of local stories.

Open to everyone ages 5 and up.