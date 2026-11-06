📅 Nonfiction book club: The Perfect Predator discussion

📅 Nonfiction book club: The Perfect Predator

The Lincolnwood Public Library’s What Happened: Nonfiction Book Club is meeting this month to discuss “The Perfect Predator” by Steffanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson.

The book is a memoir about one woman’s fight to save her husband’s life and the discovery of a forgotten cure that could help many more people.

Key details:

Who: Adults

Adults Where: Lincolnwood Public Library with a hybrid option (in-person or online) for November, January, and March meetings

with a (in-person or online) for meetings How to join online: Registration is required to receive the Zoom information

If you’d like to attend from home during the winter months, be sure to register through the library so they can send you the Zoom link.