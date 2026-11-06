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Lincolnwood
📅 Nonfiction book club: The Perfect Predator discussion
9 days ago
📅 Nonfiction book club: The Perfect Predator
The Lincolnwood Public Library’s What Happened: Nonfiction Book Club is meeting this month to discuss “The Perfect Predator” by Steffanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson.
The book is a memoir about one woman’s fight to save her husband’s life and the discovery of a forgotten cure that could help many more people.
Key details:
- Who: Adults
- Where: Lincolnwood Public Library with a hybrid option (in-person or online) for November, January, and March meetings
- How to join online: Registration is required to receive the Zoom information
If you’d like to attend from home during the winter months, be sure to register through the library so they can send you the Zoom link.
More Info: What Happened: Nonfiction Book Club (R) (Hybrid) |...
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