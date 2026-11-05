🏥 Lincolnwood Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Lincolnwood, IL right now, with options both in clinics and in clients’ homes. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct, hands-on care.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers - ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Lincolnwood, IL (ABC Clinic)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm (optional Saturdays)

Pay: $17.05–$28.00/hour (based on education and ABA experience)

Work 1:1 with young children (18 months–8 years) using play-based ABA therapy. This role stands out for predictable daytime hours, paid RBT certification, raises every 6 months, strong benefits (health, dental, vision), and a clear growth path into leadership or BCBA roles.

Employer: Heavenly Home care inc

Location: Lincolnwood, IL

Type: Part-time to near full-time (expected 30–40 hours/week)

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Provide in-home support so clients can stay safe and comfortable at home. You’ll help with personal care (bathing, dressing, grooming), meals, light cleaning, and mobility, with a flexible schedule and steady hours for those with at least 1 year of caregiving experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.