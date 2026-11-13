Lincolnton has a few solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping people and staying active on your feet. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with room to grow.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Lincolnton, NC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Help customers tackle home projects in the Hardware department—answer questions, find products, and sometimes help load items. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Lincolnton, NC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Focus on Electrical & Lighting, helping shoppers choose the right fixtures, bulbs, and supplies. Same strong Lowe’s benefits: health coverage, 401(k) with match, tuition help, stock purchase program, and 10% discount, plus chances to learn trade skills.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 805 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the register, help customers find what they need, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program for part-time team members.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.