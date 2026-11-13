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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lincolnton, NC
Lincolnton has a few solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping people and staying active on your feet. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with room to grow.
Full Time - Sales Associate - Hardware - Day
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Lincolnton, NC
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers tackle home projects in the Hardware department—answer questions, find products, and sometimes help load items. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.
Full Time - Sales Associate - Electrical & Lighting - Day
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Lincolnton, NC
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on Electrical & Lighting, helping shoppers choose the right fixtures, bulbs, and supplies. Same strong Lowe’s benefits: health coverage, 401(k) with match, tuition help, stock purchase program, and 10% discount, plus chances to learn trade skills.
Customer Service Associate I
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 805 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the register, help customers find what they need, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program for part-time team members.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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