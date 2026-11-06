🏥 Lincolnton NC Healthcare Jobs – Several Hospital & Clinic Roles

Lincolnton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospital and clinic teams adding new staff. If you’re a nurse, LPN, or nurse aide, there are solid options with benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health (Advocate Health) Location: Lincolnton, NC – Atrium Health Lincoln, Telemetry/Progressive unit

– Atrium Health Lincoln, Telemetry/Progressive unit Type: Part-time , 24 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts on weekends

, 24 hrs/week, Pay: $19.80 – $29.70/hour, benefits eligible

Hands-on patient care on a progressive care/telemetry floor, perfect if you like faster-paced hospital work and want weekend-only nights. Requires Nurse Aide I or II, BLS, and offers full system benefits (PTO, health, retirement, education support).

Employer: Lincoln Internal Medicine (Avance Care practice)

(Avance Care practice) Location: Lincolnton, NC – outpatient clinic

– outpatient clinic Type: Full-time , ~ 40 hrs/week , 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

, ~ , Pay: Not listed

Clinic role focused on population health, phone triage, refills, and care coordination, with only occasional direct patient care and rooming. Great if you want steady weekday hours, a small tight-knit team, and benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO. RN or LPN license and BLS/CPR required; 2+ years’ experience preferred.

Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health (Advocate Health) Location: Lincolnton, NC – Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E

– Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week , weekend days 7a–7p

, , Pay: $19.80 – $29.70/hour, benefits eligible

Day-shift weekend role on a med/surg floor, doing ADLs, vitals, ambulation, and basic clinical tasks under RN supervision. Good fit if you want full-time benefits but prefer to stack your hours on the weekend.

Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health (Advocate Health) Location: Lincolnton, NC – Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E

– Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week , 7p–7a weekday nights with some weekends

, , Pay: $25.30 – $37.95/hour, benefits eligible

Hospital LPN role with night shifts, providing direct patient care, meds, IV therapy, and wound care under RN supervision. Ideal if you’re an LPN who likes night differentials, wants strong system benefits, and doesn’t mind some weekend rotation.

Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health (Advocate Health) Location: Lincolnton, NC – Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E

– Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week , 7p–7a weekdays with some weekends

, , Pay: $19.80 – $29.70/hour, benefits eligible

Night-shift Nurse Aide/Healthcare Tech role with a bit more weekly hours, supporting ADLs, vitals, and basic procedures on a med/surg unit. Good for Nurse Aide I/II who want full-time nights and access to a large health system’s benefits and education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same career pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.