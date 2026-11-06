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🏥 Lincolnton NC Healthcare Jobs – Several Hospital & Clinic Roles
Lincolnton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospital and clinic teams adding new staff. If you’re a nurse, LPN, or nurse aide, there are solid options with benefits and steady hours.
Nurse Aide – Progressive Care Weekender
- Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)
- Location: Lincolnton, NC – Atrium Health Lincoln, Telemetry/Progressive unit
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts on weekends
- Pay: $19.80 – $29.70/hour, benefits eligible
Hands-on patient care on a progressive care/telemetry floor, perfect if you like faster-paced hospital work and want weekend-only nights. Requires Nurse Aide I or II, BLS, and offers full system benefits (PTO, health, retirement, education support).
RN/LPN Population Manager – Primary Care Clinic
- Employer: Lincoln Internal Medicine (Avance Care practice)
- Location: Lincolnton, NC – outpatient clinic
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Pay: Not listed
Clinic role focused on population health, phone triage, refills, and care coordination, with only occasional direct patient care and rooming. Great if you want steady weekday hours, a small tight-knit team, and benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO. RN or LPN license and BLS/CPR required; 2+ years’ experience preferred.
Nurse Aide – Med/Surg Weekender
- Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)
- Location: Lincolnton, NC – Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, weekend days 7a–7p
- Pay: $19.80 – $29.70/hour, benefits eligible
Day-shift weekend role on a med/surg floor, doing ADLs, vitals, ambulation, and basic clinical tasks under RN supervision. Good fit if you want full-time benefits but prefer to stack your hours on the weekend.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Med/Surg Nights
- Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)
- Location: Lincolnton, NC – Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7p–7a weekday nights with some weekends
- Pay: $25.30 – $37.95/hour, benefits eligible
Hospital LPN role with night shifts, providing direct patient care, meds, IV therapy, and wound care under RN supervision. Ideal if you’re an LPN who likes night differentials, wants strong system benefits, and doesn’t mind some weekend rotation.
Nurse Aide / Healthcare Technician – Med/Surg Nights
- Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)
- Location: Lincolnton, NC – Atrium Health Lincoln, Med/Surg 2E
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 7p–7a weekdays with some weekends
- Pay: $19.80 – $29.70/hour, benefits eligible
Night-shift Nurse Aide/Healthcare Tech role with a bit more weekly hours, supporting ADLs, vitals, and basic procedures on a med/surg unit. Good for Nurse Aide I/II who want full-time nights and access to a large health system’s benefits and education programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same career pages.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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