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🏥 Lincolnton NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring around Lincolnton, NC is steady right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to advanced practice and locum work. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Long-Term Care
- Employer: VenVisor Health
- Location: Lincolnton, NC
- Salary: $115,000 – $160,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
You’ll provide primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, focusing on meaningful, ongoing patient relationships. Role includes exams, managing chronic and acute conditions, prescribing, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, PTO, malpractice coverage, and UpToDate subscription.
Locum Tenens Urologist – Community Hospital Call Only
- Employer: Weatherby Healthcare
- Location: Lincolnton, NC
- Salary: Competitive compensation (contact recruiter for details)
- Type: Contract / Locum
Call-only urology coverage at a non-trauma community hospital with low-volume inpatient call and general adult urology (no specific procedures required). Includes paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, and 24/7 recruiter support, plus an online portal for assignment details and time entry.
CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Primary Health Choice, Inc.
- Location: Lincolnton, NC (in-person)
- Pay: $17.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
Hands-on role helping clients at home with bathing, grooming, mobility, toileting, eating, continence care, and prescribed exercises. You’ll also assist with medication self-administration, light household tasks, and documentation, with ongoing in-service training and a strong focus on HIPAA and confidentiality.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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