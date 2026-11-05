🏥 Lincolnton NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Lincolnton, NC is steady right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to advanced practice and locum work. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look.

Employer: VenVisor Health

VenVisor Health Location: Lincolnton, NC

Salary: $115,000 – $160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

You’ll provide primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, focusing on meaningful, ongoing patient relationships. Role includes exams, managing chronic and acute conditions, prescribing, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, PTO, malpractice coverage, and UpToDate subscription.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Lincolnton, NC

Salary: Competitive compensation (contact recruiter for details)

Type: Contract / Locum

Call-only urology coverage at a non-trauma community hospital with low-volume inpatient call and general adult urology (no specific procedures required). Includes paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, and 24/7 recruiter support, plus an online portal for assignment details and time entry.

Employer: Primary Health Choice, Inc.

Location: Lincolnton, NC (in-person)

Pay: $17.00 – $30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Hands-on role helping clients at home with bathing, grooming, mobility, toileting, eating, continence care, and prescribed exercises. You’ll also assist with medication self-administration, light household tasks, and documentation, with ongoing in-service training and a strong focus on HIPAA and confidentiality.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.