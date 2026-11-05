🛒 Lincolnton, NC Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Lincolnton has a nice mix of bank, big-box retail, and phone store jobs right now. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Lincolnton, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, ~40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Work in a professional bank setting helping customers with everyday transactions and bigger money goals. You’ll handle cash, teach people how to use mobile/online banking, and connect them with loans, credit cards, and other services.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Lincolnton, NC

Type: Full-time, daytime

Salary: Starting rate of pay varies by experience and location (not a fixed amount listed)

Lead the front-end at Lowe’s: run a register, support other cashiers, and keep lines moving. Good fit if you have cashier experience, like coaching others, and want steady hours with a large, well-known employer.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Lincolnton, NC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $25,000 – $60,000 per year (base + commission potential)

Help customers pick phones, plans, and accessories while earning commission on your sales. Great if you enjoy tech, like fast-paced retail, and want benefits such as health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.