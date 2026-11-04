🏥 Lincolnton, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Open Roles Now Hiring

Healthcare hiring around Lincolnton, NC is steady right now, with options from hospital-based roles to flexible counseling and home health work. If you’re in care work and open to a change, these are worth a look.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Lincolnton, NC (serving Lincoln & Cleveland counties)

(serving Lincoln & Cleveland counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit adult and geriatric patients at home, doing full OT evaluations, safety checks, and treatment plans so they can stay independent. Comes with a multi‑disciplinary team, career growth tracks, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match).

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Lincolnton, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital RN role caring for moms and newborns, using the full nursing process and working closely with a team in a fast‑paced unit. Requires active RN license, BLS, and about 1 year of clinical experience; BSN is preferred.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Lincolnton, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role coordinating surgery dates, insurance pre‑certs, and patient instructions. Good fit if you have 1+ year of scheduling experience, strong attention to detail, and want a steady, weekday-style job in healthcare without bedside care.

Employer: Solid Foundations Counseling Center

Location: Lincolnton, NC

Type: Contract (Full-time or Part-time)

Pay: $50.00 – $75.00 per hour

Provide therapy for children and families in-office and via telehealth, mainly after school hours (3 PM and later), with optional school-based work. You’ll need a master’s degree and a provisional or full NC license (LCSW, LCMHC, LMFT, etc.); offers flexible schedule, supervision for associates, and help with insurance credentialing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.