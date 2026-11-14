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American Football
Lincoln County leads Irwin County 21–0 in third quarter
12 days ago
Lincoln County High School Red Devils lead Irwin County 21–0 early in the third quarter after a touchdown by #0 Travis Franklin and an extra point by #15 Zimmerman.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lincoln County GA Development Authority
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