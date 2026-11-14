Lincolnshire’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from senior care to eye care and travel imaging. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady hours and solid experience on your resume.

Employer: Sedgebrook

Sedgebrook Location: Lincolnshire, IL

Salary: $25.00–$26.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30am–5:00pm

Coordinate care and support for older adults in a well-known senior living community. This role mixes office work with resident interaction and offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more. Ideal if you have home care and dementia-care experience and like building relationships with seniors and their families.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Lincolnshire, IL

Pay: $2,279 per week (for 40 hours; travel package)

(for 40 hours; travel package) Type: Travel contract, 17 weeks

Schedule: Days, Mon–Fri 10:30am–7:00pm, 1 weekend/month

Travel X-Ray Tech role with a focus on orthopedic imaging, great for someone with 2+ years radiology experience and strong skills in ARRT (R), IEMA, BLS, and Epic. Good fit if you want higher weekly pay, a set schedule, and a defined 17-week contract running through late February 2027.

Employer: LensCrafters

Location: Lincolnshire, IL

Pay Range: $19.88–$27.85/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead the tech team in a busy eye care practice, helping run pre-exam testing, train new staff, and keep patient flow smooth. This is a good step up if you have 3+ years in healthcare/optical, like patient contact, and want access to a big-company benefits package and optical discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Lincolnshire tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.