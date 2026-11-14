Lincoln’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in telecom and healthcare outreach. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Granite Telecommunications

Granite Telecommunications Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped commission and quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)

You’ll sell Granite’s wireless products, using prospecting, cold calling, and networking to bring in new business. This role is heavy on lead generation, Salesforce use, and closing deals, with strong training, benefits, and clear room to grow.

Employer: Granite Telecommunications

Granite Telecommunications Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped commission and quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)

Very similar to the Wireless role, but focused on Granite’s broader telecom solutions. You’ll research target accounts, run outreach campaigns, manage a pipeline in Salesforce, and present tailored proposals to decision-makers.

Employer: Athena Hospice of Rhode Island

Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $100,000 plus incentive program, weekly pay

This is a field-facing marketing and business development role in hospice care. You’ll build and manage referral relationships with physicians, facilities, and community partners, track referrals, and run a structured marketing plan, with solid benefits and advancement potential.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.