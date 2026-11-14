Lincoln’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in transportation and traffic. If you’re into roads, signals, and smarter streets, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bowman Consulting

Bowman Consulting Location: Lincoln, RI (with options in MA offices)

(with options in MA offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior transportation designer role working on complex roadway, highway, intersection, and multimodal projects using AutoCAD Civil 3D. You’ll lead design production, mentor junior staff, and work on MassDOT/agency-standard plans with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Bowman Consulting

Bowman Consulting Location: Lincoln, RI (or Boston, Taunton, Westfield, MA)

(or Boston, Taunton, Westfield, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for a traffic engineer ready to step into project management. You’ll help run transportation projects, lead technical tasks and proposals, mentor junior staff, and work on both public and private sector jobs across New England.

Employer: LVI Associates (recruiting for a consulting firm)

LVI Associates (recruiting for a consulting firm) Location: Rhode Island or Massachusetts (listed in Lincoln, RI)

(listed in Lincoln, RI) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on traffic engineering role with hybrid flexibility, focused on traffic studies, signal timing, modeling, and design for intersections, Complete Streets, and safety projects. Standout perks include a 20% 401(k) match and a strong RIDOT project backlog.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many firms are hiring for several levels at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.