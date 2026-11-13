Manufacturing in Lincoln, RI is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and factory leadership. Here are a few strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: RealTruck, Inc.

RealTruck, Inc. Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $19.00/hour + shift differential

Schedule: Mon–Thu 11:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.; Fri–Sat 11:00 p.m.–8:30 a.m.

You’ll handle mold changeovers, adjust machine settings, and keep tools and molds in good shape in a busy production environment. This role is great if you have manufacturing or injection molding experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more) on a steady overnight schedule.

Employer: Bento Sushi

Bento Sushi Location: Rhode Island Food Factory, 263 Jenckes Hill Rd, Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time, leadership role

Lead the quality and food safety program for a high-volume food factory that runs seven days a week. Ideal if you have a Food Science degree and several years in QA/food safety management, plus experience with HACCP, GFSI, SQF, and FDA/FSMA standards, and want a role focused on audits, training, and continuous improvement.

Employer: RealTruck, Inc.

RealTruck, Inc. Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Hourly + shift differential (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Schedule: Mon–Fri 2:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

This role focuses on inspecting raw materials and finished parts, collecting measurement data, and supporting ISO/IATF quality standards. Good fit if you’ve got 3–5 years in quality or manufacturing, are comfortable with data and audits, and want steady afternoon/evening hours with RealTruck’s full benefits package.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.