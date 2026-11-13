Lincoln’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of local spots and big brands hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Layali Cafe

Layali Cafe Location: Lincoln, RI (in person)

Type: Other (hourly)

Other (hourly) Pay: From $16.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

You’ll run the register, help customers find what they need, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Great fit if you have cashier or customer service experience and want flexible hours at a local spot.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base plus commission and incentives (exact amounts not listed)

Hourly base plus (exact amounts not listed) Perks: Free/discounted internet, TV, and mobile; full benefits package

You’ll be the face of Spectrum in the store, helping customers choose internet, TV, and mobile plans while hitting sales goals. Good for tech-comfortable, goal-driven people who want a long-term career path.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 622 George Washington Highway, Lincoln, RI

Type: Part-time clerk (retail store position)

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help customers pick out meat, stock and maintain the meat cases, and assist with weighing, labeling, and packaging. Nice option if you want steady grocery store hours and like working behind a service counter.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.