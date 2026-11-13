Lincoln’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with a mix of defense tech and insurance IT roles. If you’re in IT or engineering and want solid benefits plus growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amica Insurance

Amica Insurance Location: Lincoln, RI (on-site/hybrid not specified)

(on-site/hybrid not specified) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Amica’s technology vendor risk program, from assessing cloud and software providers to managing their Risk and Compliance (ARC) platform. This is a senior role for someone with 5–10 years in third-party/tech risk, security, or GRC, and offers a strong benefits package (medical, 401(k) with match and 3% contribution, paid leave, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Exail Defense Systems, Inc.

Location: Hybrid remote – Lincoln, RI 02865

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 per year

Hands-on support role working on defense, robotics, navigation, and maritime systems for customers around the world. Expect about 30% travel, on-site work at military and industrial locations, and a mix of troubleshooting, installs, training, and remote support. Comes with fully paid core benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability), PTO, and retirement plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.