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🍽️ Multiple Bally’s Casino Jobs in Lincoln, RI with $20+ Pay
Lincoln’s casino scene is busy, and Bally’s is hiring for key roles that keep the resort running smoothly. If you like a fast pace, guest contact, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Guest Room Attendant – Full Time
- Employer: Bally’s Corporation
- Location: Lincoln, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: ~$21.60/hour (target range)
Clean and reset guest rooms to resort standards, restock supplies, and help keep the hotel side of the casino spotless. This role is very active (lots of walking and moving) and is a good fit if you like staying busy and giving guests a friendly, welcoming experience.
Experienced Table Games Supervisor – $3,500 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Bally’s Corporation
- Location: Lincoln, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: ~$31.73/hour (target range) + $3,500 hiring bonus
Oversee table games on the casino floor, supervise dealers, rate player action, and make sure games run smoothly and follow all rules. This is for people with 3+ years of table games experience who want strong hourly pay plus a structured sign-on bonus.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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