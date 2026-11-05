🍽️ Multiple Bally’s Casino Jobs in Lincoln, RI with $20+ Pay

Lincoln’s casino scene is busy, and Bally’s is hiring for key roles that keep the resort running smoothly. If you like a fast pace, guest contact, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s Corporation Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$21.60/hour (target range)

Clean and reset guest rooms to resort standards, restock supplies, and help keep the hotel side of the casino spotless. This role is very active (lots of walking and moving) and is a good fit if you like staying busy and giving guests a friendly, welcoming experience.

Employer: Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s Corporation Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: ~$31.73/hour (target range) + $3,500 hiring bonus

Oversee table games on the casino floor, supervise dealers, rate player action, and make sure games run smoothly and follow all rules. This is for people with 3+ years of table games experience who want strong hourly pay plus a structured sign-on bonus.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.