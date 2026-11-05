🏭 Lincoln, RI Manufacturing: Multiple Quality & Engineering Roles

Lincoln’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for people who like leading teams and improving how things get made. If you’ve got experience in quality, food safety, or engineering, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a major fresh prepared foods manufacturer)

Jobot (recruiting for a major fresh prepared foods manufacturer) Location: Lincoln, RI

Salary: $75,000–$80,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead food safety and quality on the plant floor, from HACCP and GMPs to audits and sanitation checks. This role is hands-on, managing an FSQA team and working closely with Engineering, Production, and Sanitation. Comes with health, dental, vision, bonus, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Bento Inc. (Rhode Island Food Factory)

(Rhode Island Food Factory) Location: 263 Jenckes Hill Rd, Lincoln, RI

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 3:00 pm–11:00 pm

Type: Full-time

Oversee plant GMP, HACCP, sanitation, and audits for a global food company. You’ll lead QA techs, handle training and documentation, support third‑party audits, and drive continuous improvement and cost savings. Role is a strong fit if you have Food Science, 5+ years QA, and GFSI/SQF/PCQI experience.

Employer: Prysmian Group

Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time

Run the quality system for a global cable manufacturer, keeping products within spec and the plant ISO 9001 certified. You’ll lead a team of quality techs, own product and system audits, work with customers on technical issues, and drive plant‑wide quality culture and KPIs. Best for someone with manufacturing management experience and strong knowledge of industry standards (ASTM, UL, ICEA).

Employer: RealTruck, Inc.

Location: Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time

Own production flow, layouts, tooling, and automation projects for a major automotive accessories brand. You’ll manage engineering and facilities/maintenance efforts, support new product launches, and push lean improvements. Requires a Bachelor’s in Engineering, 7+ years engineering (2+ in leadership), plus Lean and CAD/CAM experience. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, wellbeing days, parental leave, and product discounts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.