Lincoln Park has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping customers and don’t mind a busy store. A few of these roles also offer commission and room to move up.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Lincoln Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages and full benefits)

This role backs up the Store Manager and runs the store when they’re out. You’ll lead the team, handle opening/closing, hiring support, returns, special orders, and keep customer service standards high. Bilingual candidates (Spanish a plus) are encouraged, and there’s a clear promote-from-within path plus 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Lincoln Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages and full benefits)

Great if you like a mix of customer service and light leadership. You’ll help manage the sales floor, answer phones, process online/ship-to-store orders, handle returns, and support opening/closing. They offer PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health/dental/vision, tuition help, and career growth, with extra points if you know auto parts or speak Spanish.

Employer: United Wireless (T-Mobile Authorized Retailer)

Location: Lincoln Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, competitive pay + uncapped commission

Work closely with the Store Manager to coach sales reps, hit store goals, and keep the shop running smoothly. You’ll help with customer experience, visual merchandising, and store operations while earning hourly pay plus unlimited commission, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and phone discounts for full-time staff.

Employer: United Wireless (T-Mobile Authorized Retailer)

Location: Lincoln Park, MI

Type: Other (check posting for full-time/part-time details)

Other (check posting for full-time/part-time details) Salary: Hourly, competitive pay + uncapped commission

Perfect if you enjoy talking with people and love phones and tech. You’ll help customers pick the right devices and plans, demo products, and work toward becoming a Certified Sales Rep, with hourly pay plus unlimited commission and access to benefits and phone perks if you’re full-time.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.