🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lincoln Park, MI

Lincoln Park has a steady mix of retail and clinic front-desk roles right now. Good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: SFS

SFS Location: Lincoln Park, MI

Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Salary: Not listed (project-based pay)

Work on your own schedule doing merchandising, product resets, displays, and inventory for big-name retailers. Great if you want flexible, part-time hours and supplemental income with the freedom to choose which projects you take.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Lincoln Park, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, and basic installs. Good fit if you like talking with customers, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want steady retail hours with room to learn more about cars.

Employer: Western Wayne Family Health Centers

Location: Lincoln Park, MI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a dental clinic handling check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 403(b) and weekday hours, ideal if you want a stable, office-style job in healthcare.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.