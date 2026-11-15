Looking for a loyal friend in Lincoln, NE? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: About 1.5 years (young)

About (young) Gender: Male

Color: Tan

Weight: 7.1 lbs

Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

About Pablo:

This big‑eared little guy is affectionate, playful, and loves to cuddle with his people. Pablo has lived with other dogs before and may enjoy another small dog friend to romp and play with. If you’re ready to fall in love with a sweet lap buddy, Pablo would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Pablo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)

Shepherd mix (unknown type) Age: 5 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Male

Color: Grey

Weight: 49 lbs

Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

About Bobby:

Bobby came to the shelter as a lost dog and was not reclaimed. He can be a bit nervous at first, but with gentle pets and a tasty treat, he warms up and enjoys attention. If you’re patient and kind and want an adventure buddy to explore life with, Bobby could be your guy.

👉 Meet Bobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 5 years 1 month (adult)

(adult) Gender: Female

Colors: Grey with White

Weight: 33.4 lbs

Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

About Magnolia:

Magnolia is a people-loving sweetheart who came in as a lost dog and was not reclaimed. She enjoys cuddling on chilly days and playing with toys, and would make a wonderful companion for a loving family looking for a friendly, medium-sized dog.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Blue Heeler / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Blue Heeler / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: 10 months (young)

(young) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Adoption Fee: $400

Rescue: Max Raven Animal Rescue

Location: Lincoln, NE

About Asher:

Asher is a smart, energetic youngster whose confidence and outgoing nature are really starting to shine. He loves water—pools, hoses, sprinklers, you name it—and is all about toys, treats, and chew bones. If you’re an active person or family looking for a fun, busy dog to keep up with you, Asher could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lincoln, NE, please consider visiting these organizations, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.