Lincoln’s restaurant scene is busy right now, with flexible shifts and growth paths in both local spots and big national brands. If you like fast-paced work and being around people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Charred Burgers + Bar

Charred Burgers + Bar Location: SouthPointe Pavilions, Lincoln, NE

SouthPointe Pavilions, Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned in description)

(full-time also mentioned in description) Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour (line cooks can earn up to $17+ based on skills)

(line cooks can earn up to based on skills) Why it’s appealing: Fast-paced burger spot with paid time off for full-time, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and flexible schedules that can work around school or another job.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as “great pay” )

Not listed (described as ) Why it’s appealing: Front-of-house role greeting guests, serving food, and running the register with paid training, free meals on shift, benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, and clear growth into management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Back-of-house role cooking and keeping the kitchen running smoothly, with on-the-job training, free meals, benefits for full-time, and a path to build solid kitchen skills even if you’re new.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Lead role in the kitchen, guiding the team and preparing dishes to standard, with flexible schedules, free meals, benefits, 401(k) with match, and leadership development.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Step-up role where you run shifts, support the team, and learn store operations, plus paid training, benefits, 401(k) with match, and a clear path into management.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Back-of-house support role focused on sanitation, food safety, and prep support, good if you like staying busy and want to get into restaurant work without being out front.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Classic serving job where you can interact with guests, work in a team-focused environment, and use strong time management to boost your earnings.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Bar role focused on crafting drinks and making each visit feel like a celebration, ideal if you enjoy learning beer/liquor menus and working in a lively setting.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Line cook role with a big focus on recipes, portioning, and clean-as-you-go standards, great if you like structure and want to sharpen your kitchen speed and organization.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Front-of-house management role overseeing daily operations, guest experience, staff, and inventory, good for someone with restaurant background ready to move into leadership.

Employer: Hiro 88 South Lincoln

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Daytime host role (about 10am–3pm on weekdays plus some weekends) greeting guests, managing reservations, and handling to-go orders, with flexible schedule and employee discount.

Employer: Misty’s

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time or part-time (both listed)

Full-time or part-time (both listed) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Cook role at a well-known local spot, focusing on plating, expediting, and prep, with employee discounts and a chance to build solid line experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.