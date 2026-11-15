Lincoln’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood to university level and even FAA training. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people learn and grow.

Employer: University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Glenn Korff School of Music

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Glenn Korff School of Music Location: Lincoln, NE (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time, tenure-line Assistant Professor

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Key details: Teach applied trumpet and instrumental music education to undergrad and grad students, recruit and mentor a studio, and keep an active performance/research profile. You’ll work in the new Westbrook Music Building with top-notch performance and recording spaces.

Employer: SAIC (supporting FAA)

(supporting FAA) Location: Lincoln Muni ATCT/TRACON (LNK), Lincoln, NE

Type: Casual / On-call, Day shift

Salary: Target range $40,001 – $80,000 (based on experience and other factors)

(based on experience and other factors) Key details: Train new and current air traffic controllers using classroom and simulation labs. Requires 5+ years FAA CPC experience or recent FAA contract instructor work, plus US citizenship and ability to get a Public Trust clearance.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Taylor Park Drive, Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Key details: Lead your own classroom, design fun lessons, and mentor other teachers in a no-nights, no-weekends schedule. Perks include at least 50% childcare discount, flexible hours, health benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (supports U.S. teacher certification exams; listed in Lincoln, NE)

Type: Part-time, 12-month role, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $23.50/hour

Key details: Detail-heavy production and quality checks on teacher certification test materials—editing items, managing item banks, surveys, and data loads. Fully remote, but you’ll work on tight timelines and handle secure exam content. Applications accepted through November 17, 2026 (may be extended).

Employer: Nebraska Wesleyan University

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, exempt (some evenings/weekends)

(some evenings/weekends) Salary: Competitive, DOE/Q (not listed)

Competitive, DOE/Q (not listed) Key details: Recruit and guide prospective students, manage a territory, and hit enrollment goals while building real relationships. Strong benefits, including health, retirement, generous PTO, and 100% undergrad tuition discount for dependents after one year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.