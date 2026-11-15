Lincoln’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few strong picks hiring across town.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time (average 30+ hours/week )

(average ) Pay: $19.00/hour starting, with scheduled increases up to $21.00/hour by year 5

Hands-on role where you do a bit of everything: stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and keeping the store clean. Comes with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, and paid parental leave for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based customer service role focused on order entry and fixing order issues in a healthcare-related setting. Good fit if you like detail work, tracking orders, and supporting patients and staff behind the scenes.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key-holder position where you open/close the store, handle cash, coach team members, and solve customer issues. Nice step up if you already have retail experience and want leadership duties without jumping straight into full management.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Front-of-store role focused on running the register, stocking, and helping customers find what they need. Includes work in photo and online order pickup, plus flexible schedules with evenings and weekends.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.