Lincoln’s leadership job scene is active right now, especially in tech, healthcare, and construction. If you’ve got project or people-management skills, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Lincoln, NE (part of KPMG’s Shield Federal Operations)

(part of KPMG’s Shield Federal Operations) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors, running sprints, and keeping enhancements on time and on budget. Good fit if you have 5+ years in technical project management/Scrum and want a part-time leadership role with a major firm.

Employer: Nebraska Hospital Association

Location: Lincoln, NE (Hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Oversee grant-funded healthcare projects across Nebraska, from planning and tracking deliverables to reporting and compliance. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in project or grant management, like coordinating many stakeholders, and want strong benefits plus a mission tied to improving health statewide.

Employer: Project Control and PC Sports (Subsidiary of Raba Kistner)

Location: Lincoln/Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage building and infrastructure projects from planning through construction and closeout, acting as an advocate for the owner. Great for someone with 1–5 years in construction or project management who wants hands-on field work, client-facing responsibility, and growth in large capital projects.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good management roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.