Lincoln’s plants are busy right now, with solid options from entry-level production to hands-on engineering. If you like working with your hands and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior tech role supports engineers on the production floor—helping design layouts, run process trials, and troubleshoot equipment. Good fit if you have vocational/technical training plus 2–5 years’ experience and like being the bridge between engineering and hands-on manufacturing.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level engineering role where you design and improve manufacturing processes, plan layouts, and estimate production time and costs. Requires at least an Associate’s in Engineering (Bachelor’s preferred) and comfort working with data, layouts, and vendors.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $22.15/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential

Hands-on general production job in meat processing using tools, knives, and machinery. Very physical work with long periods of standing in cold or warm, wet environments—good for someone who wants steady hours, overtime potential, and strong benefits.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $21.65/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential

Food Safety/Quality Assurance role checking labels and product quality with tools and handheld devices. Still physical and on your feet, but more focused on inspection and accuracy than heavy cutting.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $22.90/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential

Another general production role on the line, working with meat products, tools, and machinery. High pace, very physical, and comes with industry-competitive pay and full benefits for those who can handle the environment.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $21.65/hour

Day-shift production job handling byproducts on the line. Expect repetitive lifting, walking, and working around animal parts in cold or hot, wet conditions—with health insurance, retirement, and education benefits available.

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Build and pack cabinets and racks using hand tools and by reading blueprints and layouts. You’ll lift up to 50 lbs, use PPE, and help prep products for shipment—great if you like detailed assembly work and a clean, safety-focused shop.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—manufacturing roles in Lincoln tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.