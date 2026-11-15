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Lincoln
🏭 Lincoln, NE Manufacturing: Multiple Full-Time Openings
4 days ago
Lincoln’s plants are busy right now, with solid options from entry-level production to hands-on engineering. If you like working with your hands and being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Mfg Eng Sr Technician
- Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This senior tech role supports engineers on the production floor—helping design layouts, run process trials, and troubleshoot equipment. Good fit if you have vocational/technical training plus 2–5 years’ experience and like being the bridge between engineering and hands-on manufacturing.
Mfg Engineer I - 2nd Shift
- Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level engineering role where you design and improve manufacturing processes, plan layouts, and estimate production time and costs. Requires at least an Associate’s in Engineering (Bachelor’s preferred) and comfort working with data, layouts, and vendors.
Tree Stripper - 2nd Shift
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $22.15/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential
Hands-on general production job in meat processing using tools, knives, and machinery. Very physical work with long periods of standing in cold or warm, wet environments—good for someone who wants steady hours, overtime potential, and strong benefits.
Labeler/Inspector - 2nd Shift
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $21.65/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential
Food Safety/Quality Assurance role checking labels and product quality with tools and handheld devices. Still physical and on your feet, but more focused on inspection and accuracy than heavy cutting.
Tree Pusher - 2nd Shift
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $22.90/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential
Another general production role on the line, working with meat products, tools, and machinery. High pace, very physical, and comes with industry-competitive pay and full benefits for those who can handle the environment.
Byproduct Hanger - 1st Shift
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $21.65/hour
Day-shift production job handling byproducts on the line. Expect repetitive lifting, walking, and working around animal parts in cold or hot, wet conditions—with health insurance, retirement, and education benefits available.
Assembly Operator
- Employer: Vertiv
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Build and pack cabinets and racks using hand tools and by reading blueprints and layouts. You’ll lift up to 50 lbs, use PPE, and help prep products for shipment—great if you like detailed assembly work and a clean, safety-focused shop.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—manufacturing roles in Lincoln tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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