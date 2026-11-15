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🐱 Sweet Lincoln Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Lincoln has some very special cats waiting for a cozy spot on your couch. All of these kitties are at Capital Humane Society and hoping to meet their new families soon.
Lucy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior (about 9 years 7 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/black tabby
- Weight: 12 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Lucy is a lovely senior tabby girl with a soft medium coat and classic brown-and-black stripes. If you’re looking for a calmer, more settled companion, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bandit
- Breed: Ragdoll
- Age: Adult (about 7 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Chocolate point
- Weight: 14 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Bandit is a handsome chocolate point Ragdoll with striking markings and a sturdy build. He’s an adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey
- Weight: 2.4 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Peter is a tiny grey kitten with short fur and a lot of growing to do. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he may be the little buddy for you.
👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hugo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 3.46 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Hugo is a sleek black kitten with short fur and a growing body. He’s still young and learning about the world, and he’s looking for a home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Hugo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simone
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Torti point
- Weight: 10.7 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Simone is a young Siamese with beautiful torti point coloring and bright features. She’s still youthful but past the tiniest kitten stage, a nice middle ground for many families.
👉 Meet Simone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Lincoln, NE and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Capital Humane Society or calling (402) 441-4488 ext.1 to ask about these adoptable cats.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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