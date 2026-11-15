Lincoln has some very special cats waiting for a cozy spot on your couch. All of these kitties are at Capital Humane Society and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior (about 9 years 7 months)

Senior (about 9 years 7 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/black tabby

Brown/black tabby Weight: 12 lbs

12 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Lucy is a lovely senior tabby girl with a soft medium coat and classic brown-and-black stripes. If you’re looking for a calmer, more settled companion, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Ragdoll

Ragdoll Age: Adult (about 7 years)

Adult (about 7 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Chocolate point

Chocolate point Weight: 14 lbs

14 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Bandit is a handsome chocolate point Ragdoll with striking markings and a sturdy build. He’s an adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 10 weeks)

Kitten (about 10 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey

Grey Weight: 2.4 lbs

2.4 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Peter is a tiny grey kitten with short fur and a lot of growing to do. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he may be the little buddy for you.

👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 3 months)

Kitten (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: 3.46 lbs

3.46 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Hugo is a sleek black kitten with short fur and a growing body. He’s still young and learning about the world, and he’s looking for a home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Hugo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Torti point

Torti point Weight: 10.7 lbs

10.7 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Simone is a young Siamese with beautiful torti point coloring and bright features. She’s still youthful but past the tiniest kitten stage, a nice middle ground for many families.

👉 Meet Simone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Lincoln, NE and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Capital Humane Society or calling (402) 441-4488 ext.1 to ask about these adoptable cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.