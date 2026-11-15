Lincoln neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from kids’ winter gear to furniture. Here are a few worth checking out.

Item: Free kids’ winter gear (boots and snow pants)

Condition: Not stated, assorted sizes

Location: Witherbee-Stuhr Park area – 332 S. 50th Street, Lincoln, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is giving away kids’ winter gear including:

Girls’ size 12 snow boots

Kids’ black snow pants in size M 5–6 and size Large (ages ~9–11)

in and Boys/men size 7 snow boots

The items are free; the poster asks that you do not take the hangers. Great chance to gear up kids for cold weather without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White crib/toddler bed frame pieces with black metal rail

Condition: Disassembled, ready for pickup

Location: High Ridge neighborhood, Lincoln, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

This freebie includes white crib/toddler bed frame parts plus a black metal rail. It’s already taken apart, so you’ll need a vehicle with enough room for the pieces and your own tools/hardware to reassemble.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Round glass patio table with metal frame

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: University Place – 2131 N 53rd Street, Lincoln, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a sturdy round glass patio table with a metal frame, perfect for a deck, balcony, or backyard. You’ll likely need at least one other person to help carry it and a vehicle that can handle a glass tabletop.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lincoln tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.