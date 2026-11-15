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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lincoln Right Now
Lincoln neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from kids’ winter gear to furniture. Here are a few worth checking out.
FREE Kids’ Winter Gear – Boots & Snow Pants
Item: Free kids’ winter gear (boots and snow pants)
Condition: Not stated, assorted sizes
Location: Witherbee-Stuhr Park area – 332 S. 50th Street, Lincoln, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
This neighbor is giving away kids’ winter gear including:
- Girls’ size 12 snow boots
- Kids’ black snow pants in size M 5–6 and size Large (ages ~9–11)
- Boys/men size 7 snow boots
The items are free; the poster asks that you do not take the hangers. Great chance to gear up kids for cold weather without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Crib/Toddler Bed Frame with Metal Rail
Item: White crib/toddler bed frame pieces with black metal rail
Condition: Disassembled, ready for pickup
Location: High Ridge neighborhood, Lincoln, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
This freebie includes white crib/toddler bed frame parts plus a black metal rail. It’s already taken apart, so you’ll need a vehicle with enough room for the pieces and your own tools/hardware to reassemble.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Round Glass Patio Table
Item: Round glass patio table with metal frame
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: University Place – 2131 N 53rd Street, Lincoln, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a sturdy round glass patio table with a metal frame, perfect for a deck, balcony, or backyard. You’ll likely need at least one other person to help carry it and a vehicle that can handle a glass tabletop.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lincoln tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.